Nigerian-born Footballer, Dansu, Making Waves In USA  





Gabriel Dansu may not be a familiar name to Nigerian football fans despite starting his football career in Lagos, commercial nerve centre of the country.

The Nigerian born 5’9 inches tall central midfielder began his football career with Splendid Youth FC of Lagos in 2010, before leaving for Abuja football club, Ako FC where he spent two years before leaving the shores of Nigeria to join African United FC in the United States of America (USA) in 2017, spent seasons at the Club with remarkable achievements.

In his quest to improve on his professional football career, Nigerian switched to Selecta FC, still in the United States and played for one season.

The right-footed Gabriel Dansu who can also effectively play as a winger, currently plays for Pittsburgh City FC in United Premier Soccer League, the USA fourth division football league and has been valued at several thousands of US Dollars as he continues to win the admiration of clubs and scouts both within and outside the US…





Source: Leadership Newspaper