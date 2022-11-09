NPC Proposes N532.7bn For 2023 Population Census





The National Population Commission (NPC), on Wednesday, declared that N532.7billion will be needed by it to conduct population census in April 2023.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, made the disclosure to members of the Senate Committee on National Population and Identity Management during 2023 budget defence session before the committee.

The N532.7billion, according to the NPC boss, was purely estimates for the conduct of the 2023 census exercise, which he said would be digitally carried out.

“Aside the N10billion budgetary proposal for 2023 fiscal year earmarked for NPC, the sum of N532.795,604,726 is estimated for conduct of 2023 Census.

“NPC is ready to re-write the history of census in Nigeria by making the 2023 one not only accurate, credible, reliable but acceptable to all Nigerians,” he said.

He added that the proposed sum for covers post-enumeration survey and that the exercise will be a great departure from the past in terms of keying into the issue of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper