Police Debunk Report Of Attack, Shooting On Atiku’s Convoy In Borno





The Borno State Police Command has debunked the reported attack and shooting on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, while on a campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Wednesday.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abdu Umar, made the rebuttal through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sani Shatambaya, who described the news report as fake, false and mischievous information especially on the social media by some unscrupulous elements.

Shatambaya said, “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Borno State Police Command, CP Abdu Umar, wishes to emphatically state that there was no attack on the convoy of the People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate during the oarty’s campaign rally in the state today the 9th of November, 2022.

“This has become pertinent considering the widespread of false and mischievous information, particularly on social media, alleging that the presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper