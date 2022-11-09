Transformational Development In Nigeria: The Leadership Imperative





Questions around leadership, Nigeria’s pace of economic development, and political and social stability have been with us for 72 years since our first meeting of Nigerian political actors and politicians, at the general meeting of representatives in Ibadan in 1950. The challenge, principally, is that the gap between the ideals, ideas and theories of leadership and its practice and application in the context of the Nigeria Project continues to widen. Our best organised conversations, dialogues and platforms on the subject have remained unsuccessful in initiating and/or catalysing the change and reforms required to narrow the gap.

Properly disaggregated, our conversation today centres around how we can get the quality and capacity of leadership that will enable transformational development in Nigeria. Leadership that ensures that every Nigerian can eat at least three meals a day, has a roof over their head, and clothes on their back… That every adult willing to work has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper