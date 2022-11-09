Truck Crushes AMAC Revenue Collector In Abuja





A revenue collector working for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) was on Wednesday crushed to death by a moving truck at Area One Roundabout in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the revenue collector, whose name has not been identified at press time, had stopped the truck to collect the daily fee from the truck driver.

However, the driver of the truck had proved reluctant at paying the daily ticket, while pleading that he did not have money

But in his effort to ensure that he collect the AMAC revenue from the driver, the revenue collector hanged on the vehicle, at the driver’s side, while the vehicle was moving.

Our reporter learnt that it was in the process of ensuring that he collect the daily ticket from the truck driver that he fell off the truck and was crushed by the same vehicle.

The driver made effort to escape, but was apprehended by other revenue collectors and passersby in the area, who wanted to lynch him, before some security agents intervened.

The truck driver,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper