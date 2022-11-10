2023: APC C’ttee Rules Out Kwankwaso Threat, Says North-West Indebted To Tinubu  





The Contact and Mobilisation Committee for the North-West zone of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has ruled out the possibility of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, winning the 2023 presidential poll in the zone.

Instead, it said the zone, which is capable of determining the next president of Nigeria, is indebted to the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and would vote for him.

It noted that despite the fact that the presidential candidate of the NNPP comes from the North-West, it will not affect the fortunes of Tinubu in 2023.

Director of the committee, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, said having supported President Muhammadu Buhari in the last seven and half years as President, the North-West must mobilise support and deliver victory for the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in the forthcoming presidential election.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of the campaign council’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper