2023 Election Should Be Devoid of Crisis in Kogi – Braimoh





A Kogi State-based businessman Mr Olayinka Braimoh has advised politicians and their supporters in the state to ensure that the coming polls in the state are devoid of violence, crisis and any form of disturbance which can add to the unpleasant condition of living currently prevalent across the country.

Braimoh made the call during a press briefing in Lokoja. He appealed to all candidates in the coming elections, the leadership of the parties sponsoring them, and their supporters to eschew any activity, statement, conduct, and posturing which can further heighten tension in the confluence state.

He said 2023 will be special and important for Kogi State because unlike other states of the federation, Kogi would witness two major elections at different times in 2023. It will recalled that apart from the general elections, the off-season governorship poll will also hold in the state later next year.

While noting that the results of the two elections will affect each other, he added…





Source: Leadership Newspaper