$2m Bribe Rejection: PSC Promotes CSP Amah, Gifts Him N1m





The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, promoted a serving Police officer, CSP Daniel Itse Amah, who rejected a $200,000 bribe, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The Commission also awarded the officer N1million as part of an encouragement for maintaining the integrity of the Police.

Making the announcement at a special meeting of the PSC, the chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, said the police officer represents the integrity and good character of a deserving Police officer.

She also said the reward and special promotion would serve as morale booster for all police officers to keep doing the right thing always.

The PSC said: “On 24th April 2022, a matter was reported to him that a suspect, one Mr. Ali Zaki convinced Bureau De Change Operators that he has $750,000 which he could sell to them at the rate of N430 to give him the equivalent N322,500,000.

“After a bank staff confirmed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper