Arewa Youths Decry Fuel Scarcity, Wants Perpetrators Prosecuted





Arewa Youths Alliance for Progress and Development (AYAPD), a network of 47 youth groups in Nigeria has expressed displeasure over the continued shortage of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol and wants those responsible to be investigated and erring persons or organisations prosecuted.

AYAPD averred that the situation has triggered some unpatriotic Nigerians to sell petrol at over N250 per litre, in areas where it is available, adding that the current price is far above the subsidised rate and is therefore not acceptable.

In a statement jointly signed by Engr Jamilu Shittu Dunkuwa and Comrade James Ishaku as chairman and secretary respectively, the group said the present circle of the scarcity was officially attributed to the flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which blocked the major road that links Southern and Northern Nigeria but that several weeks after the flood has vanished and harmattan dusty breeze blowing, the situation has remained the same, if not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper