Kwara Reps’ Candidate Supports Community Sweepers With Monthly Stipends





The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency in Kwara State, Alh Ibrahim Ajia, has approved a monthly support of N500, 000 for women sweepers in Alore area of Ilorin,the state capital.

Ajia announced this gesture when he visited the sweepers who were disengaged from their regular paid jobs of sweeping the streets and main roads in the metropolis during the last PDP administration in the state.

“I am here today to sympathise with our mothers who have suffered for this state, many of them were laid off from their government paid jobs and have been going through pains and agony.I am here to assure them that their pains will soon be over,” he said.

Ajia promised that things will change for the better if PDP takes over the government.

“When PDP takes over Nigeria, Kwara and all levels of governance , they will continue to enjoy those things they used to get when PDP was in power.

“I sympathise with them…





Source: Leadership Newspaper