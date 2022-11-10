N6.40bn Paid To 7,248 Contributors In 16 Years – Norrenberger Pensions





Norrenberger Pensions Limited, formerly IEI-Anchor Pensions, has paid out N6.40bn in various benefits to over 7,248 contributors, since its inception in 2006 and also made a total payment of N881million to 895 beneficiaries in 2021.

This is even as its renewed commitment to service delivery has seen the company growing its profit after tax by 20% Year-on-Year, from N29 million in 2020 to N34 million in 2021.

The Pension Fund Administrator said the success was achieved through unwavering commitments to timely settlement of retirees, which has helped to change the landscape of pension funds administration in the country.

Managing Director/CEO of the PFA, Hamisu Idris, speaking on the 2021 audited report at company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja on Tuesday, revealed that its External Auditors and shareholders were on hand to approve and adopt the audited report.

According to him, the payments covered arrears, programmed withdrawal to 118 retirees, N200m as death benefits to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper