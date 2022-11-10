NGO Launches National Post COVID-19 Educational Response Plan





A non-governmental organisation, Educational Network Against COVID-19 (ENACOVID) has launched a National Post COVID-19 Educational Response Plan (CERP).

Executive Director of Educational Network Against COVID-19, Dr. Ben Onwudinjo, said the NGO targets all groups of persons whose fortunes and possibilities of earning decent education may have still been affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the press during the launch of the plan in Abuja, Dr Onwudinjo said the NGO is a non-profit, non-religious, non-political and gender sensitive organisation, set up to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the education sector.

Dr Onwudinjo disclosed that the Presidency and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who doubled as the chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, have endorsed that the NGO awards tuition scholarships to vulnerable women and youths who obviously were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at no cost to government.

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper