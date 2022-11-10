NPC Seeks N532.7bn For 2023 Census





National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said a total sum of N532.7 billion is needed to conduct a national census in April 2023.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra made the disclosure to members of the Senate Committee on National Population and Identity Management during the 2023 budget defence session with the committee.

The N532.7 billion according to the NPC boss, is purely a proposal for conduct of the 2023 census which he said would be digitally done.

“Aside the N10 Billion budgetary proposal for 2023 fiscal year earmarked for NPC , the sum of N532, 795, 604, 726 billion is estimated for conduct of 2023 Census.

“NPC is ready to re- write the history of the census in Nigeria by making the 2023 one not only accurate, credible, reliable but acceptable to all Nigerians,” he said.

He added that the proposed sum for the conduct of 2023 census, covers post enumeration survey and that the exercise will be a great departure from the past in terms of keying…





Source: Leadership Newspaper