PDP Crisis: G-5 Governors Still Open To Reconciliation – Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the integrity governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), popularly known as the ‘G-5’ were still open for reconciliation.

He said the stance was because of the conviction that every critical stakeholders in the party needs to be on board to ensure electoral victory for the party in 2023.

Wike spoke on Wednesday in Bauchi when he led the PDP G-5 on a solidarity visit to the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

On the team of the integrity governors beside Wike, were Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The governor said: “I have stated severally that we are here for reconciliation. We have never closed the door for reconciliation. We have never closed the door and we will not close the door.

“All we are saying is that there should be equity, justice and fairness. That is the hallmark of what PDP stands for, equity, justice and fairness.”

He…





Source: Leadership Newspaper