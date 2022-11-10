Rate Yourself Before Leaving Office, Cleric Tells President Muhammadu Buhari





Anglican Bishop of Egbu Diocese, Imo State, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to take stock of his score card before bowing out of office next year.

The cleric is insisting that the president should be sincere in scoring himself on a number of criteria such as addressing insecurity, appointments, employments, educational advancement, infrastructural development, health care, unprecedented inflation, high dollar rate, compared with the year 2015 and devaluation of the naira.

The prelate threw the challenge in his presidential address to the 3rd session of the 9th Synod of the Diocese held at the Christ Anglican Church Emeabiam, which had the theme “Honour to a father and a master but denying God his Honour and Reverence (Malachi 1:6) An error”.

Dwelling on the worrisome state of the nation amidst immeasurable divine endowments, Bishop Okoroafor lamented that while brain drain syndrome had continued to hit the nation as a result of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper