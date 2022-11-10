Reps To Re-intoduce Dispora Voting Bill





The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora has assured that a Bill which seeks to allow Nigrians in the diaspora to participate in the country electoral process would be reintroduced on the floor of the House.

The Bill was earlier rejected by members of the National Assembly in March, during voting on the ongoing amendment to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shadipe, made this known when the chairman/CEO of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, appeared before the committee to defend the commission’s 2022 budget implementation and 2023 budget proposal.

Akande-Shadipe said the Bill would eventually pass, because that is the direction the world is going.

“We would be back with the bill. They are Nigerians and they have the right to vote in Nigerian elections. The modalities and the issues that were raised the last time would be resolved and we would come back to it

“We are going to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper