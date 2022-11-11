84,000 Artisans, Entrepreneurs Join Micro Pension Plan





No fewer than 84,000 artisans, entrepreneurs and players in the informal sector of the nation’s economy have subscribed to the Micro Pension Plan (MPP).

This is even as the rate of subscription spike in the last two months following increased awareness on the initiative.

Micro Pension Plan, which was established through the Provisions of Section 2(3) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, aims at ensuring that the informal sector participants save towards their old age, as this category of workers constitutes a large percentage of the working population in the country.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos yesterday, at the Lagos Trade Fair, where the National Pension Commission(PenCom) has a stand to enlighten Nigerians on the benefits of micro pension, the head, Micro Pensions department at PenCom, Dauda Ahmed, said, the motive of coming to the fair has been achieved as more people are now interested in the micro pension plan.

He also disclosed that, “about 84,000 people have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper