Attah, Baba-Ahmed, Utomi, Others Unveil New Group To Champion Cohesion, Good Governance





A former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, on Friday, announced the formation of a new non-partisan political pressure group, ‘The Compatriots’ ahead of the 2023 general election, which will champion national unity and good governance.

Attah, who is the chairman of The Compatriots, in his address during a maiden press conference in Abuja, listed other members of the group to include Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as deputy chairman and Prince Tom Iseghohi as chief operating officer (COO).

He said the group was borne out of the desire to work with relevant socio-political stakeholders to reinvent Nigeria by “promoting national cohesion, good governance, peace and prosperity.”

He said the strategic objectives of the group are: “To mobilize the best intellectual resources in addressing the key challenges that are hindering the development of Nigeria as a strong and viable political and economic community.

“To promote a network of concerned Nigerians towards assisting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper