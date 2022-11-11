DJ Cuppy Celebrates 30th Birthday





Multi-talented musician, Disc Jockey (DJ) and philanthropist, Florence “Cuppy” Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, turns 30 on Friday, November 11, 2022

This comes a week after her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, set sail on the world’s largest yacht to celebrate his 60th birthday, marking two weeks of celebration for the Otedola family. Cuppy has managed to achieve some great feats before reaching this landmark age.

Already a household name, Cuppy has become famous for her music career starting out as a DJ, before moving into performing and songwriting. She has made hits and chart-topping singles with artists like Tekno, Rema, Fireboy DML, Teni, Sarkodie, Skuki, Zlatan and many more.

Her debut album, “Original Copy” was undeniably one of the biggest projects of the year 2020, officially breaking her into the mainstream as one of Nigeria’s best music talents.

Since then, Cuppy has focused on her charity work with the Cuppy Foundation, where she looks to cater to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper