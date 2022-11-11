Editors, Stakeholders Vow To Resist Assault On Press Freedom





Editors under the aegis of All Nigeria Guild of Editors and other stakeholders in the media industry have vowed to resist the ongoing assault on press freedom in the country.

They spoke yesterday at the 18th All Nigerian Editors’ Conference (ANEC) in Owerri, the capital of Imo State. The president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isa, charged the participants to shun divisive rhetoric and challenge any attempt to trample on press freedom.

According to him, editors were in the forefront of the passage of Freedom of Information (FoI) Law by the National Assembly to ensure accurate dissemination of information for the good of the country.

He assured Nigerians that the media would interrogate candidates for elective offices in 2023 general election and their manifestos on service delivery.

Isa called on politicians not to heat up the polity and to refrain from their current campaigns which are full of acrimonies to issue-based electioneering.

The NGE president…





Source: Leadership Newspaper