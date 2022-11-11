Governors To Intervene In ASUU’s Half Salary Saga





Governor of Jigawa State, Muhammadu Badaru has given assurance that the issues relating to the half salary payment to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), would be legally addressed by all the state governors.

He gave the indication yesterday, during the official inauguration of the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja. Badaru explained that his government would continue to support students and stabilise the education sector through NANS.

The governor stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the sufferings of the students caused by the ASUU strike and would not allow such situation again.

“On the half salary, we have already started working on it, by the special grace of God, we will get to the bottom of it, and this will be resolved, we pray there will not be any other strike again.

“You have suffered enough, and am sure the president is aware of that, and we are looking at legal ways to finalise the salary…





Source: Leadership Newspaper