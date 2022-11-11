JUST-IN: G-5 Govs In Closed-door Meeting In Enugu, Consider Options





As the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues unabated, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and four other aggrieved governors of the party are currently in a closed-door meeting in Enugu State.

The governors attending the meeting include Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

They were received at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu by Governor Ugwuanyi and they all moved to Government House for the meeting.

As of the time of filing this report, the governors were yet to issue a statement but our source at the meeting said they were thinking of more options available to them.

“You know that the G-5 governors are not happy that Atiku is ignoring them and feeling on top of the world, so they are looking for options and they are deliberating on the next line of action,” the source stated.





Source: Leadership Newspaper