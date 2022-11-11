Names Of Candidates For Police Academy Test Missing





Candidates from different parts of the country who sat for computer-based test for the nineth regular intake of the Police Academy in Wudil local government area of Kano State have found their names missing from the school’s list.

Before they left their states for the examinations, the applicants claimed that they were cleared by the police commands in their states to proceed to Wudil for the final selection.

The applicants who run into hundreds told LEADERSHIP Friday in Wudil yesterday that they were shocked when the school authorities declared that their names were not in their database for the last lap of the test.

Some of the applicants interviewed said they had been stranded in the town as the physical and medical test had commenced without their involvement.

According to them, the selection began on November 7, 2022, with some of them arriving in the school ahead of time.

One of them said even the candidates who met the 60 per cent benchmark and were expected to proceed for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper