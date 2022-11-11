Palacios, Nwaegbe, Gundu Collaborative Exhibition Transforms Data Into Art





In their first collaborative project and exhibition, artists David Palacios, Obi Nwaegbe and Tersoo Gundu are translating numerical data into an art piece.

The exhibition which forms part of activities around the sixteen days against gender-based violence meshes Cuban artist Palacios data and infographics work, with the painting and photography skills and styles of Nwaegbe and Tersoo respectively.

An initiative of Palacios, the exhibition will highlight information on gender-based violence from different countries and continents including Nigeria, sourced from an international agency, to highlight GBV, where the world is, and how the situation can best be ameliorated.

“The whole idea of this is about activism and information presentation. People get to see what is going on in different parts of the world; women killed by their partners or lovers etc. to show people what the reality is. There is also data on things that happened in Nigeria which David used data to represent in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper