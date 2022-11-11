Reps To Resume Plenary Session After Budget Defence





The leadership of the House of Representatives has scheduled Monday, November 14, as resumption day of plenary session.

This was against the earlier date of November 15 set by the House before embarking on a three weeks break for budget defense exercises.

The new resumption date was communicated via a circular released on Thursday by the Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

“This is to inform all Hon members and the general public that the House of Representatives will resume plenary on Monday 14th November, 2022 at 11:00am as against the 15th earlier announced.

“This resumption is intended to attend to urgent legislative issues. All inconveniences are regretted,” the circular read.





Source: Leadership Newspaper