Security Forces Kill Notorious Bandit Kingpin, Dogo Maikasuwa, In Kaduna





The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit commander known as Dogo Maikasuwa in a fierce gun battle with security forces.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday, he said Dogo Maikasuwa, also known as ‘Dogo Maimillion’ led series of attacks and kidnappings of citizens plying the Kaduna-Kachia Road, and in communities within Chikun and Kajuru local government areas of the State.

The statement described Dogo as one of the deadliest bandits leading other elements in terrorising citizens of the general areas.

Aruwan added that Dogo led his bandits to engage in operations with cruelty, often killing kidnap victims when ransoms were delayed or considered meager.

He said the notorious bandit in the company of his foot soldiers ran into an ambush laid by operatives in a forest in the Gengere-Kaso general area, around the Chikun and Kajuru boundaries.

The statement noted that the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper