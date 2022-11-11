Under-performance: Reps Mull Scrapping NDE, NEMSA





An Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating Overlapping Functions of Government Agencies, has suggested that the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the National Electricity Management Agency (NEMSA) be scrapped as the agencies were not living up to their mandate of providing employment to teeming unemployed Nigerians and there is weak metering system by electricity distribution companies in the power sector respectively.

The committee also demanded a five-year performance assessment report from the NDE for it to justify its existence in line with the mandate of the probe panel.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Victor Mela, gave the ruling at an investigative hearing where NEMSA, NDE, NELMC and NAPTI were invited and grilled by the Committee, said that the agencies have not lived to the expectations of Nigerians.

He informed that the House Committee was inaugurated Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to investigate the issue of overlapping mandate of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper