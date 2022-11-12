Anticipated Movies Scheduled for Release In Christmas Season, 2023  





LEADERSHIP Weekend brings to you the most anticipated films scheduled for release this Christmas holiday and the year 2023.

Our Universe (2022)

Our Universe is a Netflix six-part documentary series that explores the connectedness of our earthly universe for over 13.8 billion years; from the sun to the birth of a sea turtle.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the documentary set for screen November 22 on Netflix, uses groundbreaking animation to dramatize the spectacular celestial forces that generated our solar system, while modern camera and CGI bring the viewer close up with some of the iconic, charismatic animals of earth.

Guillermo del Torro’s Pinocchio (2022)

This holiday season Guillermo del Torro’s bring us a reimagined version of the wooden boy with a borrowed soul – Pinocchio. We see the twig-like Pinocchio played Finn Wolfhard embark on an adventure away from his fatherly maker to avoid being a burden to him.

In the seemingly happy circus world, Pinocchio learns…





Source: Leadership Newspaper