APC Women Campaign Team Donates Food, Empowerment Grants To Abuja IDPs





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team, on Friday, donated food and non-food items to internally displaced persons at the IDP camp in Area One, Abuja.

Items donated include 100 bags of rice, 500 yams, 100 cartons of instant noodles, 30 cartons of oil, 500 wrappers and an undisclosed amount of money as empowerment grants for young people in the camp.

Speaking at the event, wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who led the delegation, said the purpose of the visit was to present food items and provide cash grants with which many youths in the camp can be economically empowered.

She stated that they were aware of the yearnings of those in the camp to have their children educated and supported in their quest to become financially empowered, and pledged continued support for IDPs not just in the camp, but across the country.

She further pledged to work towards the resettlement of all IDPs across the country should her husband,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper