Atiku Meets IBB, Says Resolution To PDP Crisis In Sight





Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar might have shifted base to former military president Ibrahim Babangida to wade into the PDP crisis.

Atiku yesterday accompanied by the caucus of his campaign team held a closed door meeting at IBB’s uphill home for about one hour with IBB.

In his entourage were governor of Delta State and vice presidential candidate Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido.

Others are former Osun governor, Mr Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Adamawa governor, Mr Boni Haruna, former Niger governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and former Imo governor, Mr Emeka Ihedioha, former National Security Adviser, Lt. Gen. Aliyu Gusau, Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Abdul Ningi.

It was learnt that the main reason for the meeting was to ask IBB to intervene in the crisis in the party, and they will be holding…





Source: Leadership Newspaper