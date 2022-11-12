Attacks: Security Teams Deployed To All INEC Offices Nationwide





The Inter-agency Consultative Committee On Election Security (ICCES) has deployed Joint Security and Safety Teams to all Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) assets and facilities nationwide forthwith to forestall attacks.

The teams, according to the Commission, will include, among others, the Police, Army, DSS, Civil Defence, and the Federal Fire Service.

The Commission also assured that security agencies will upscale intelligence gathering, sharing, and utilisation of same to stem further sabotage.

This was contained in a resolutions of an emergency meeting of ICCES signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Security Committee of INEC, Maj. Gen. Modibbo A. Alkali (rtd).

In addition to the measures already taken for the arrest and prosecution of offenders, the statement said the Inspector General of Police, as head of the lead agency in internal security, shall convene a meeting of all political parties, candidates, and other critical stakeholders, to reiterate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper