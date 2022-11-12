Ex-Agitators To Get Federal Govt Jobs – HoSF





As part of measures by the federal government to reintegrate ex-agitators into the society, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has hinted on plans to absorb a sizeable number of qualified graduates of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) into the federal civil service.

Dr. Yemi-Esan, who disclosed this when she received the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Maj. Gen. Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), in her office in Abuja on Friday, assured him that she would do everything within the purview of her office to support the Presidential Amnesty Programme to succeed.

She said: “I just want to remind you that there is an embargo on employment but the President has given room for us to employ graduates into institutions and also into security jobs. And so, if there are people that have relevant degrees, we can look at that, at least let us start doing something.

“We can accommodate them (ex-agitators). It will be a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper