Ex-Ambassador Endorses Moradeyo ‘A Complete Entertainer’  





Ex Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Chief Yemi Faronunbi has ratified music maker Elfreda Moradeyo, popularly known as Elnana of Afrika, a complete entertainer and pride of Africa.

Faronunbi described Moradeyo as one of the Nigerian female musicians that have projected the country positively to the world with her brand, just as he commended the management of The CEEDEE Music World artiste, for adding value to the artiste’s life.

Faronunbi’s endorsement comes at the launch of Moradeyo’s single song track Grateful at the Tunde Odunlade Connexion, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State. He describing her lyrics as not only “harmonious but with a complete message that promotes Nigeria’s true culture and brings back the African morals. Elnana of Afrika is an embodiment of talent and virtue to the whole of Africa.”

Similarly, Prince Tunde Odunlade applauded the musician for her ingenious brand and talent.

In her remarks, Moradeyo expressing her delight at the success and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper