Gov Diri Denies Involvement In South African Lawmaker’s Viral Nude Video





The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has dismissed as ‘mere distraction’, the controversial claim of his alleged involvement in the viral nude video of a South African female legislator, Zanele Sifuba.

According to Governor Diri, despite what he called the deliberate intention to tarnish his image, he did not know and had no contact nor relationship with the said woman at the centre of the scandal and has also not been to South Africa in the last 10 years.

The Bayelsa Governor, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Director of New Media, Dr. Kola Oredipe, insisted that clearly, political mischief makers have gone on overdrive in their desperation to tarnish the reputation of a hard working, calm, peaceful and focused governor of Bayelsa State.

According to the statement, “The attention has been drawn to a fake news circulating online about Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State over an alleged nude video leak of a South African female legislator, Zanele Sifuba.The post…





Source: Leadership Newspaper