NASS Renovation: Senate Tasks Contractor On Speedy Completion 





The Senate, on Saturday, gave the construction firm handling the N30billion renovation works at the National Assembly (NASS) Complex, a marching order on speedy completion and delivery of the projects.

This is as the Site Engineer of the firm, Visible Concepts, Tajudeen Olanipekun, demanded for more mobilisation funds for the project.

The Senate gave the contractor a marching order during an on-the-spot assessment of the renovation works by Senate Committee on FCT in company of the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad.

Recall that FCDA had in March this year, after public outcry by lawmakers over the level of dilapidation of National Assembly Complex, awarded contract for rehabilitation of critical segments the parliament building like the Hallowed Chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives, the Dome in the White House segment, as well as construction of office of National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and Library…





Source: Leadership Newspaper