NEM Creates Insurance Awareness For Nigerians Through Fitness Walk





NEM Insurance Plc has initiated insurance awareness campaign through fitness walk, in a bid to put insurance message into the the consciousness of Lagosians, especially, those living around Maryland and Obanikoro area of Lagos State.

The health walk, which started at NEM House in Obanikoro, terminated at Maryland and back to NEM office on Ikorodu road, in which its staff as well as its stakeholders partook in the early morning walk a fortnight Saturday.

Speaking on this development, the group managing director/CEO, NEM Insurance Plc, Mr. Tope Smart, noted that, aside the fact that the walk Exercise is good for the body, it’s also an avenue to publicise the name and the products of the company for people within its environs.

According to him, “we have been able to create awareness about insurance as we walk because people kept asking who we are and what we do and in the process of answering them, we are educating them and deepening insurance penetration.”

Promising that the…





