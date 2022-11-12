Skyewise CEO Tasks Nigerian Youths On Resilience As Firm Bags Award





The chief executive officer, Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, has urged youths in the country to remain consistent and focused in all they do, assuring that success will one day locate them.

This comes barely a month after he bagged the Most Supportive CEO of the Year at an award ceremony held by MOJ’S Entertainment Ltd.

Dr. Abuyere gave the advice in a social media post at the weekend shortly after his organisation received the award of Investment and Automobiles Brand Award for 2022 at Igbere TV Leadership Award with the support of NAN, the African Union, and the African Film Institute.

He wrote: “To the Nigerian youths and anyone starting small; this is a sign that greatness is ahead if you remain consistent and believe in yourself!”

While thanking partners, clients and everyone who have been part of the company’s success story, he said they are the backbone of the company which has made it attained greater height in just a few years.

He recalled how the organization started…





Source: Leadership Newspaper