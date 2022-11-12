The Set Up, Zenith, Alatika Bands Move Up @ Trophy Extra Band Show





Trophy Extra Special Band show kicked off with two exciting episodes where eleven bands left their hearts onstage in the battle for the grand prize of N10 million and a brand-new set of musical instruments.

Some bands had us grooving from start to finish, while others left us sorely dissatisfied. These episodes saw guest judges Yinka Davies, Oga Boss and Illbliss join resident judges Cobhams Asuquo and Made Kuti.

Episode three of the show comes from tension, suspense and drama as the judges had the difficult task of eliminating some of the participating bands from the competition. The show kicked off with the bands attending to the task set before them – which is creating melodic, highlife versions of several Nigerian songs. The judges, Cobhams Asuquo, Made Kuti and Illbliss, were keen on identifying bands that understood the task, hoping they pick out the nitty gritty elements that made a song truly highlife.

Berry Tunes opened the competition with an upbeat and rhythmic…





Source: Leadership Newspaper