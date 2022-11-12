Winners Of The Big Break Moment Africa Graduate From Del York Creative Academy





Two winners from the just concluded biggest reality show for talented youths across Africa, ‘The Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022’ have graduated from the prestigious Del York Creative Academy.

They are, Joel Chibuzor Uzor Aka Joel Jones (Winner of the Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022 edition) and Victor Oche Aka Victor Rhymes (one of the runners’ up at the Big Break Moment Reality Experience, 2022 edition).

They graduated on Saturday 6th of November, 2022 from the institute which has full affiliations with the Hollywood film industry and the National Board for Technical Education (Nigeria).

The school specialises in training individuals on film making, acting, script writing, cinematography, public relations and media communications, etc.

Their graduation ceremony took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Prominent Nigerians were in attendance including, the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sonwolu, the Consular General of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper