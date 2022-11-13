7 Years After, Zulum Re-opens Gamboru Int’l Cattle Market





Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, on Saturday, reopened the Gamboru International Cattle Market, which was closed for about seven years as a result of Boko Haram insurgency in the State.

The market is located in Gamboru, a commercial border town in Ngala local government area (LGA) in Borno Central.

Gamboru shares border with the Republic of Cameroon and has land routes to N’Djamena, the capital city of Chad Republic.

The market was closed due to serial attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum, who is currently in Ngala LGA for two days of humanitarian activities, reopened the market in the company of the Commanding Officer, 3 Battalion, Nigeria Army, Lt. Col. Tolu Adedokun, and the chairman of Ngala local government area, Hon. Mala Tijjani.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian military, the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other paramilitary security agencies for liberating and securing many parts of Borno…





Source: Leadership Newspaper