Asokoro, Maitama Property Owners Risk Forfeiture Over N3.1bn Ground Rent Debts





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that property owners in Asokoro and Maitama districts in the Territory were owing the Administration the sum of N3,197,148,997.48, constituting 20 per cent of the total outstanding ground rent debts, saying that deliberate efforts were ongoing to compel the debtors to pay or forfeit the properties.

In a statement signed by the director of Information and Communication, FCTA and chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-Committee, Muhammad Hazat Sule, the FCT Administration has taken bold steps toward recovering the huge debts owed it by property owners by filing cases against the violators in courts.

However, according to the statement, the cases were being prosecuted in batches beginning with the two highbrow areas of Asokoro and Maitama districts, respectively.

“Accordingly, 1,504 and 1,475 demand notices meant for Asokoro and Maitama districts amounting to 2,979 have been served on the defaulting titleholders…





Source: Leadership Newspaper