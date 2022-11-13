Bagudu Gives Hisbah Committee N50m To Enhance Operations





Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has released N50 million to the Hisbah committee to enhance its operations in the state.

The release according to a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Birnin Kebbi by secretary to the state government, Babale Umar Yauri, is in fulfillment of the pledge made by the governor at the 20th anniversary and appeal fund of the committee.

It added that the gesture was to enhance operational services of Hisbah across Kebbi State. The statement commended the Hisbah and its contributions to social welfare and the fight against social vices.





Source: Leadership Newspaper