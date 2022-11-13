Bauchi Gov Warns Monarchs Against Partisan Politics





As the 2023 general elections approach, Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State has cautioned traditional rulers against active partisan politics.

The governor said this yesterday in Azare when he presented staff of office to the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk II.

He said traditional rulers occupy a noble position that does not warrant them to key into political parties or movements, adding that they are expected to be neutral at all times.

Bala said all political candidates and their respective parties belong to traditional rulers.

The governor said that instead of involving in partisan politics which oftentimes dent the image of the traditional institution, traditional rulers ought to work for the maintenance of peace and unity among their subjects with equity, fairness and justice to all and sundry.

He added that in the 21st century, traditional leaders in the country must learn to adjust to be in tune with the dynamics of a rapidly changing world driven by technology and new…





Source: Leadership Newspaper