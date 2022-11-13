NDLEA Arrests Lagos Socialite Declared Wanted For Drug Dealings





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a fugitive Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed), over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.

This is coming 10 days after he was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in drug dealings.

Recall that the anti-narcotics Agency had on Tuesday November 1 declared the suspect wanted following his failure to honour its invitations and an order granted by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, said: “the wanted drug kingpin was uncovered as the sponsor of some traffickers arrested by the anti-narcotics agency in their recent attempt to export cocaine to Dubai, UAE and other destinations outside Nigeria. The search for him however paid off on Thursday 10th November when he was successfully taken into custody where he is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper