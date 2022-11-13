Remain Worthy Ambassadors Of Peace And Unity, Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Tells Students





The wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerian students to remain worthy ambassadors of peace, unity and communality for the good of the society and country.

Sanwo-Olu stated this at the weekend while hosting children participants across the 36 states of the federation at the just concluded 35th National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) at the Parliament, Marina, Lagos.

The Governor’s wife who presented gift items which included tablet computers to the students that participated in one competition or the other at the festival explained that the decision to host them at the Parliament, State House, Marina, was intentional, saying the objective is to give them a sense of history.

‘’ There is a popular saying that if you don’t have a sense of where you are coming from, it will be difficult to explain where you are; and the future.

‘’Way back, we had Colonial Masters ruling Nigeria. We had people like Lord Lugard, who used to live here and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper