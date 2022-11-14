Alleged Drug Deal: Tinubu Petitions NBC, Wants TV Stations Sanctioned For Fake News





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to sanction Arise News and Channels TV over what he described as fake reports broadcast by the duo on alleged drug trafficking involving him.

In a petition signed by the special adviser, Media, Communications and Public Affairs of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Alake, and addressed to the director-general of NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, Tinubu accused both television stations of breaching broadcast codes with their actions.

According to Tinubu, the purported drug trafficking case as reported and discussed on Arise News and Channels TV had already been cleared in a correspondence between a former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, and the United States government.

He said the continued broadcast of a non-existing ‘indictment’ violated the NBC code.

Alake stated: “The case in question, which did not indict our…





