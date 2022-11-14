CNA: APC Group Accuses PDP Of Dabbling Into NASS Bureaucracy For Ulterior Motive





The APC Alliance for Good Governance has condemned in no uncertain terms the current intrigue allegedly being orchestrated by the PDP to install its stooges in the National Assembly for deep-seated corruption and looting.

The group, therefore, expressed urgent national concern for rectitude of th situation.

Assistant national coordinator of the group, Dr. Sani Abubakar Liman, in a press statement, claimed the opposition party was using the tussle for the replacement of the outgoing Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Architect Olatunde Amos Ojo, to precipitate a crisis that will torpedo age-long tradition of seniority in the appointment of functional officers for the Assembly.

“We are aware that a colossal amount of money running into billions of Naira has been earmarked to fight the battle with the Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) being targeted for bribe of N50 million each,” he said.

According to Liman, the outgoing Clerk, who is due to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper