Coca-Cola MD Recognised For Advancing Gender Equality At The Workplace





The managing director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide, has been recognised as an advocate for gender equality by House of Rose Professionals through its 2022 List of Male Champions for Gender Equality.

The 2022 Male Champions for Gender Equality list celebrates male executives of global companies who are advocates of women in business and leadership positions and are committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

According to House of Rose Professional, five factors were particularly used in the final determination of the 2022 Break the ceiling touch the sky list of Male Champions for gender equality – Active and visible advocacy for gender equality; Scale of influence; commitment to advancing women in leadership in their own organisations; supporting women to learn externally from other best in class organisations and investment in gender diversity and inclusion programming.

The managing director, while speaking at the 2022 Success and Leadership summit, said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper