Look Inward To End Security Challenges, Group Tells Africa





Security Watch Africa Initiative (SWAI) has called on African leaders to look inward for solutions to address the continent’s security challenges.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 17th edition of SWAI annual conference held in Banjul, the Gambia.

The communique signed by Mr Patrick Agbambu, president/CEO SWAI and Sani Usman, the chief rapporteur, also called for intelligence sharing and synergy amongst sub-regional bodies on the continent, as well as a periodic assembly to assess the African security environment.

The body further called for a unified, enabling legal framework, and a comprehensive, all-encompassing strategy, as well as a strengthened judicial system, to address security challenges across Africa.

It also advocated for regular meetings of the security councils and commissions of sub-regional bodies such as SADC and ECOWAS, among others.

“African countries should collaborate more and look inward for solutions to address African security…





Source: Leadership Newspaper