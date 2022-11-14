Minister Promises Speedy Completion of Kano Correctional Centre





Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbosola, has said that the federal government will ensure speedy completion of the ongoing construction of the world standard correctional facility in Kano State so as to help reduce decongestion of correctional centres in the state.

Aregbosola stated this when he inspected the ongoing construction of Kano Correctional Centre.

He said the federal government would ensure that enough funds for the completion of the project would be provided in the next year’s budget so that the facility would be completed and put to use.

The minister who went round the facility expressed satisfaction with the quality and level of the work going on.

“I hope we will have enough provision in the budget for next year to fully complete this facility and put it to use,” he said.

Aregbosola said the Buhari administration would not relent in ensuring that the facility was completed and fully utilised before the end of its tenure.

The construction of the facility was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper